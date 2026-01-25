Australia calls on Trump to respect NATO soldiers

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Jan 25 that comments from US President Donald Trump lamenting the efforts of non-US troops in Afghanistan were “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Trump said in a Fox News interview that NATO sent “some troops” but “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines”.

Mr Trump appeared to be partially walking back his remarks on Jan 24 amid growing outrage from European and now Australian allies.

Speaking on the ABC’s Insiders programme on the morning of Jan 25, Mr Albanese said Australian families of fallen soldiers would be “hurting” as a result of Mr Trump’s comments.

“Those 47 Australian families who will be hurting by these comments, they deserve our absolute respect, our admiration,” Mr Albanese said.

“The bravery that was shown by 40,000 Australians (who) served in Afghanistan, they were certainly on the frontlines in order to, along with our other allies, defend democracy and freedom and to defend our national interests,” he added.

“They deserve our respect.”

On Jan 24, a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Mr Trump’s remarks as “appalling”, Mr Trump appeared to change his position – at least as far as British troops were concerned.

“The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken.”

Mr Albanese referenced Mr Trump’s later comments, suggesting he also appreciated the Australian effort in Afghanistan.

“I think President Trump’s comments overnight indicate a very different position. He’s acknowledged the contribution,” Mr Albanese told the ABC, but added that Mr Trump’s previous comments were “entirely not appropriate. Completely unacceptable”. AFP