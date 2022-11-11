Australia braces for Covid-19 wave as new strains surge

SYDNEY - Australia is facing a new Covid-19 outbreak from new strains that are surging across the country just as the summer holidays are set to give a much-needed boost to tourism and hospitality sectors.

Less than a month after Australia ended a mandatory five-day isolation for Covid-19 cases, there have been calls to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory mask-wearing.

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, said this week that an outbreak involving the Omicron variant XBB is already underway. He said lockdowns were unlikely, urging people to ensure they were fully vaccinated to stay home if unwell.

“All indications are that this is the start of a new Covid-19 wave in Australia,” he said in a statement. “This was to be expected and will be part of living with Covid-19 into the future.”

The state of Queensland – a popular tourist destination – moved to recommend masks on public transport and in other indoor settings from Friday after lifting its level of Covid-19 alertness to the second-highest of its three levels.

In the past week, the state experienced a 32 per cent increase in new cases from the previous week – from 4,427 to 5,828 – and a near doubling of the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital, from 105 to 203.

“The fourth wave that we have been expecting now we believe has arrived,” Queensland Premier Ms Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

“No one should be alarmed. We have been living with this virus for a long time, and Queenslanders know what to do.”

New South Wales, the most populous state, also declared that it was in the grip of a fourth wave, after new cases leapt in the past week to 19,800, up from 12,450 cases a week previously. Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia have all reported surging case numbers.

The outbreak largely involves Omicron sub-variants, including XBB and another new strain BQ.1. The sub-variants are believed to be highly contagious but not more harmful than previous strains. In addition, much of the population has some degree of protection after being vaccinated or experiencing Covid-19 or both.