Australia begins inquiry into anti-Semitism after Bondi attacks

People walk as the crime scene was reopened following the mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Dec 19, 2025.

SYDNEY - Australia will on Feb 24 begin a government-backed inquiry into anti-Semitism, after an attack on a Jewish event in 2025 killed 15 people.

The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach in December 2025 shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against anti-Semitism.

Police allege the father and son gunmen were inspired by Islamic State.

The Royal Commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry in Australia which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell.

It will consider the events of the shooting as well as anti-Semitism and social cohesion in Australia, and is expected to report its findings by December this year.

Ms Bell is expected to make a short opening statement at a court in Sydney later on Feb 24 explaining how she will approach the terms of reference for the inquiry.

There will not be any testimony heard or evidence given.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had initially resisted calls to set up a Royal Commission, saying the process would take years, which attracted criticism from Jewish groups and victims’ families.

The Bondi attack followed a spate of anti-Semitic incidents in the country, including the firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue. REUTERS