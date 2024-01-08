Australia bans Nazi salutes, symbols to tackle anti-Semitism

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the laws had been created following “unthinkable, disturbing and appalling displays of antisemitic hatred and violence”. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
CANBERRA – New laws banning all Nazi symbols in Australia, including performing the salute in public, have come into effect as part of a bid to crack down on a rise in anti-Semitism.

The ban will “ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology”, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement.

Under the new laws, which took effect on Jan 8, it will be a crime to publicly display or trade in Nazi symbols – including the sale of military memorabilia from the regime.

Mr Dreyfus said in a November 2023 interview with The Briefing podcast that the laws had been created following “unthinkable, disturbing and appalling displays of anti-Semitic hatred and violence”. The legislation was passed shortly after. 

The ban on Nazi symbols was drafted in June 2023, months before the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, he added. The conflict is fuelling a spike in both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia across the globe.

Australian Jewish groups say there has been a rise in anti-Semitic behaviour directed at their community in recent months. Those include repeated public appearances by neo-Nazi groups in Victoria, Australia’s second-largest state. BLOOMBERG

