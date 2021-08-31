Australia agrees Covid-19 vaccine swop deal with Singapore

CANBERRA (REUTERS) - Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday (Aug 31), with Canberra returning the same quantity later in the year.

The vaccine swop deal will allow Australia, which is struggling to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, to accelerate its vaccination programme.

"We need to vaccinate the whole country and we need for those doses to go from one end of the country to the other and for them to be taken up," Mr Morrison said.

"This will greatly assist the national vaccination program as it brings in two important age groups into the program — the 16- to 29-year-olds, which have already begun this week — and, of course, the 12- to 15-year-olds," Australian Broadcasting Corp reported him as saying.

Mr Morrison thanked Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for helping facilitate the swop.

Mr Lee, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said: "Our two countries enjoy a warm and long-standing friendship, and this is another example of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"Glad to support their efforts to get Australians vaccinated as soon as possible. Countries must be united in the battle to quell the pandemic, so that we can all move into the new normal. Singapore is ready to do our bit."

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination rate reached the milestone of 80 per cent of the population having received two doses as at Sunday (Aug 29).

Mr Morrison said the swop was an example of international cooperation, saying Australia and Singapore were working together to make sure vaccines were used before they expire, ABC said.

Earlier this month, Australia secured 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland, which were directed to Sydney to help vaccinate younger age groups in hotspot areas, ABC said.