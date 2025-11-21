Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia adds Amazon’s Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

The teen social media ban will take effect from Dec 10.

The teenage social media ban will take effect from Dec 10.

SYDNEY Australia’s internet watchdog on Nov 21 said it would include Amazon-owned live-streaming service Twitch in its

upcoming teenagers’ social media ban

, but will not add image-sharing platform Pinterest to the list.

From Dec 10, Australia will become the world’s first country to bar people aged 16 and below from using social media, with penalties of up to A$49.5 million (S$41.8 million) for companies that fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply.

The eSafety Commissioner said Twitch qualifies as a social media service because it is primarily used for live streaming and posting interactive content that allows users – including children – to communicate with others.

Twitch plans to deactivate all user accounts for people aged 16 and below from Jan 9, and will bar new underage users from creating accounts once the ban comes into force in December.

Pinterest, however, will not be added to the list.

The eSafety Commissioner said that while it allows some online social interaction, that is not its main purpose, noting that it is used for collecting images and curating ideas.

Earlier in November, the commissioner

expanded the ban

to include Reddit and video live-streaming platform Kick.

Major firms already covered

include Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, and Alphabet-owned YouTube.

No further assessments will be conducted before the rules take effect on Dec 10, the commissioner said. REUTERS

