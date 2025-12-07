Australia activates disaster relief for wildfire-hit New South Wales state

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Firefighters mop up after a bushfire engulfed homes in the Koolewong area in New South Wales, Australia, on Dec 6.

SYDNEY - Australia on Dec 7 activated disaster relief for residents impacted by wildfires that have burnt properties, infrastructure and thousands of hectares of bushland in the country’s most populous state.

More than 60 wildfires were burning in New South Wales on Dec 7 , a day after they destroyed at least 12 homes in the state’s central coast region, with a population of more than 350,000 people, about 45km north of the state capital Sydney, Australia’s largest city.

Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer with increased risk of extreme heat forecast for large swaths of the country, after several quiet seasons.

Federal and New South Wales Labor governments said in a statement on Dec 7 disaster assistance was activated for six state regions hit by fires, which sparked in extreme heat on Dec 6 .

“Initial assessments indicate a number of homes have been destroyed with extensive damage to more private property, critical infrastructure, fencing, agricultural assets and National Parks,” the statement said, adding that the extent of damage would become clearer as impact assessments were done.

The aid included “immediate financial help as well as clean-up, rebuilding and recovery assistance”, according to the statement.

Two fires in New South Wales continued to burn out of control on Dec 7 at the second-highest danger rating, according to the state’s Rural Fire Service.

New South Wales is one of the most wildfire-prone regions in Australia, with the risk increasing due to climate change. Australia’s “Black Summer” fires of 2019-2020 destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people. REUTERS