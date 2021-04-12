Australia abandons Covid-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot.

Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday (April 11) afternoon.

"While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Mr Morrison said.

Authorities in Canberra changed their recommendation on Pfizer shots for under-50s on Thursday, after European regulators reiterated the possibility of links between the AstraZeneca shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.

Australia, which raced to double its order of the Pfizer vaccine last week, had originally planned to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of October.

Australia's hardline response to the virus largely stopped community transmissions but the vaccination rollout has become a hot political topic - and a source of friction between Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders - after the country vaccinated only a fraction of its four million target by the end of March.

About 1.16 million Covid-19 doses have now been administered, Mr Morrison added, noting the speed of Australia's vaccination programme was in line with other peer nations, including Germany and France, and ahead of Canada and Japan.

The main opposition Labor party says that falls some 3 million short of the promised timeline, and has criticised the government for not securing more deals with pharmaceutical producers.

"This is a race, both in health terms and in economic terms," Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler said in a television interview on Sunday. "This needs to happen quicker, it needs to happen more effectively, because the strength of our economic recovery is inextricably linked to the speed and effectiveness of this vaccine rollout."

The government says it will have access to 170 million doses from deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc and Novavax, as well as through the Covax facility.

Locally made AstraZeneca jabs form the backbone of Australia’s vaccination effort, and the government has said it is not banking on receiving 3.1 million outstanding doses on order from Europe due to the bloc’s tightened export rules.

Australia began vaccinations much later than some other nations, partly because of its low number of infections, which stand at just under 29,400, with 909 deaths, since the pandemic began.