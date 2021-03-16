Aussie women protest as rape scandals hit PM Morrison

SYDNEY • Thousands of women rallied across Australia yesterday to protest against sexual violence and Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of rape scandals roiling Parliament, as a poll showed the issue has dented the government's popularity.

More than 40 March 4 Justice protests took place across the country, calling for an end to sexism, misogyny, dangerous workplace cultures and a lack of equality in the nation. Women wore black to signal "strength and mourning" and chanted "We will not be silenced". Protesters in Melbourne carried a metres-long white banner bearing the names of women killed in Australia from gendered violence since 2008, while those outside Parliament House in Canberra prepared to deliver two petitions demanding change.

While leaders of the major opposition political parties came out to join the crowds in Canberra, a delegation of organisers rejected an invitation to meet Prime Minister Scott Morrison in private.

"We've come to his front garden," said Ms Janine Hendry, one of the organisers. "We are 200m from his office and it's not appropriate for us to meet behind closed doors especially when we are talking about sexual assault which does happen behind closed doors."

There has been a growing backlash against Mr Morrison's handling of allegations that former government media adviser Brittany Higgins was raped by a colleague in a minister's office in 2019. The government is also under fire for refusing to hold an inquiry into claims that Attorney-General Christian Porter had raped a fellow member of a school debating team in 1988 - allegations he denies.

Ms Higgins received thunderous cheer when she addressed the Parliament House rally. "We fundamentally recognise the system is broken, the glass ceiling is still in place, and there are significant failings in the power structures within our institutions," she said. "If they aren't committed to addressing these issues in their own offices, what confidence can the women of Australia have that they will be proactive in addressing this issue in the broader community?"

There are signs the scandals are creating political backlash against Mr Morrison's Conservative government, even as the majority of voters have applauded his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the stimulus measures that have limited the economic fallout.

Mr Morrison's Liberal-National coalition fell in the Newspoll published yesterday in The Australian newspaper to a 13-month low, giving the Labor opposition a 52-48 per cent lead. Mr Morrison's net approval rating declined 4 points, but he remains well ahead of opposition leader Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister.

Mr Morrison is backing Mr Porter to remain as Australia's first law officer after police earlier this month said they would not proceed with an investigation into the historical rape allegation, due to a lack of admissible evidence.

Ms Orla Tomlinson, 23, an insurance marketing assistant who attended the Sydney rally, said the sexual assault allegations had contributed to a feeling in the community that there was new momentum for change and will force lawmakers to respond.

"Everyone is really fired up - people are really angry," Ms Tomlinson said in an e-mailed response to questions. Sexual assault and gender discrimination needed "to be taken seriously as a human rights issue - not whether the government in power wants it to be part of their policies or not".

In Parliament later yesterday, Mr Morrison said he respected the right of organisers not to accept his invitation for a private meeting. He also said the protests were a way to voice "very genuine and real frustrations".

Dr Andrew Hughes, an expert in political branding at the Australian National University in Canberra, said Mr Morrison needed to be careful not to conclude that his handling of the pandemic will automatically give him enough voter support to win the next election, which needs to be held by May next year.

"Potentially putting such a massive segment of the population offside when the polls are so tight isn't a good idea," Dr Hughes said. "These allegations are taking up so much oxygen for the government that it's hard for any other news or policies to cut through."

Female lawmakers have complained for years about a male-dominated culture in the national capital, Canberra. Despite priding itself on being among the first countries to give women the right to vote and stand as candidates, Australia has plummeted to 50th in global rankings for representation of women in Parliament, from 15th in 1999.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS