Aussie woman sacked for not typing enough while working from home

An Australian woman was fired from a major insurance company after it used keystroke technology to assess whether she had been working her designated hours satisfactorily from home.

Ms Suzie Cheikho, 38, had worked for Insurance Australia Group (IAG) for 18 years before she was let go in February for various issues while working from home, which included “very low keystroke activity”, reported Australian media outlet Seven News.

Details of Ms Cheikho’s case came to light after the Fair Work Commission (FWC) rejected an unfair dismissal application the former IAG consultant had brought, and found that she had been fired for a “valid reason of misconduct”.

According to the commission’s published finding, Ms Cheikho was responsible for creating insurance documents, meeting regulatory timelines, and monitoring “work from home compliance,” among other significant roles.

Ironically, her own work-from-home performance proved problematic.

According to the FWC findings, Ms Cheikho was fired on Feb 20 for missing deadlines and meetings, being absent and uncontactable, and failing to complete a task which caused the industry regulator to fine IAG.

A month later, she filed a complaint to the FWC alleging that her employer had a “premeditated plan to remove her from the business and that she was targeted due to her mental health issues.”

The FWC had found that Ms Cheikho had received a formal warning in November 2022 about her output and was put on a performance improvement plan.

She was also subjected to a detailed review of cyber activity, which analysed the number of times she physically pressed her keyboard on 49 working days from October to December last year.

The review found she did not work her rostered hours for 44 days, started late on 47 days, finished early on 29 days, and performed zero hours of work on four days.

On the days she did log on, she had “very low keystroke activity” and recorded zero strokes over 117 hours in October, 143 hours in November, and 60 hours in December.

She averaged 54 strokes per hour over the duration of her surveillance, which the review said showed “she was not presenting for work and performing work as required.”