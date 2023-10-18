Aussie dessert brand Sara Lee crumbles amid high operating costs

Australian dessert brand Sara Lee has gone into voluntary administration after 52 years of manufacturing frozen cheesecakes, crumbles and ice cream, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

This comes after the manufacturer faced high operating costs and supply chain issues in the past year.

On Tuesday, Sara Lee appointed business consulting firm FTI Consulting as administrators to keep operations running by selling or restructuring the business.

The brand currently employs more than 200 workers at its manufacturing facility in Lisarow, New South Wales (NSW), said administrator Vaughan Strawbridge.

“We are working with Sara Lee’s management team and staff to continue operations while we secure the future of the business. We are immediately commencing a process to sell or restructure the business and continue its long history of manufacturing in Australia,” he said.

Mr Strawbridge added that the brand expects high interest in the business and would work with parties and stakeholders to secure the ongoing business and provide clarity to its staff and customers.

Established in 1971 in NSW, Sara Lee is known for its frozen cheesecakes, apple pies, crumbles and ice cream.

In 2021, Sara Lee was acquired by New Zealand private equity firm South Island Office from global giant McCain Foods for around A$95 million (S$82.8 million).

The dessert maker also trades in New Zealand, the Middle East and South-east Asia.

Online checks by ST show its products are still available in several major supermarket chains including Cold Storage and FairPrice.