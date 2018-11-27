Aussie car crash: Singaporean driver's sister among injured, one passenger remains in critical condition

SINGAPORE - One of the passengers injured in a road accident involving five Singaporeans in southern Australia last Saturday (Nov 24) was the driver's twin sister.

The 21-year-old driver, Nasuha Nasser, was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and with negligent driving causing serious injury on Monday, and is currently out on bail.

She had been driving a blue Renault when she collided with a white Triton in Windermere, about 130km from Melbourne.

Her twin sister Naimi Nasser suffered critical head and chest injuries in the accident, and was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment, reported Australian website news.com.au.

According to The New Paper, the Singapore Management University student is currently in a stable condition.

The Straits Times reported on Sunday that one of the passengers, a 26-year-old female, was in a critical condition. She is still fighting for her life at Alfred Hospital, The New Paper reported.

If convicted of the offences, Nasuha can be jailed for up to five years for dangerous driving causing serious injury, and up to 10 years for negligent driving causing serious injury.

According to Australian news service Nine News, if one of the four passengers dies as a result of their injuries, charges against Nasuha would be upgraded to culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death.

The maximum penalty for culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death is 20 years' jail.

When contacted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, a University of Melbourne spokesman confirmed that three of the university's students, including Nasuha, were involved in the accident.

"A representative from the university is visiting the students in hospital and is speaking to their families," the spokesman said.

The university will continue to support the students and their families, the spokesman added.

Nasuha will appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court again in February.