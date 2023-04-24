Aurora delight: Stargazers from New Zealand to the US treated to dazzling Northern, Southern Lights

Social media in New Zealand lit up again on Monday as the Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, put up a spectacular display across the country.

Stargazers have been capturing stunning images of the lights over the past few days.

But a “solar tsunami” was expected to be seen more widely than normal on Monday.

“A good way of thinking about what we’re experiencing is a solar tsunami – we’ve got a wave of material coming from the Sun and crashing into the Earth’s magnetic field,” Professor Craig Rodger, physics professor at New Zealand’s University of Otago, said.

The lights have so far been spotted all over New Zealand, including the capital Wellington and the South Island city of Queenstown.