At least 7 injured as armed prisoners riot at Australian juvenile justice centre

SYDNEY - At least seven people were injured after detainees armed themselves with makeshift weapons and assaulted other prisoners during a siege at an Australian juvenile justice facility on the New South Wales Central Coast late Sunday (July 21).

The ongoing incident at the Frank Baxter Juvenile Justice Centre began on Sunday evening, involving up to 20 male inmates aged 16 to 20 who have all been detained, NSW Police said.

It was reported that around four of the detainees involved in the riot surrendered on Monday (July 22) morning after spending the night on the roof of the facility in Kariong in near-freezing conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The siege that was part of a plot to murder or badly injure sex offenders ended after about 21 hours, according to Australia's 7news.

Six inmates - two stabbed and four badly beaten - are in hospital. A seventh inmate was treated at the scene for a broken nose.

NSW Police said an 18-year-old who suffered serious stab wounds and facial injuries was transported to Royal North Shore Hospital. The rest of the wounded suffered injuries in their head, face, hand or other places, according to the police.

Staff and detainees were attacked after the offenders stole keys from an officer and armed themselves with garden tools, including a hedge trimmer and shovels, from a maintenance shed at the state's largest juvenile justice centre, 7news reported.

Families and Communities Services Minister Gareth Ward on Monday night called the incident "unacceptable".

"We are treating it very seriously," he said. "Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of staff and detainees involved ... Actions that put the safety and security of staff and detainees at risk will not be tolerated."