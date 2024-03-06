As ‘resident power’ in Asia, Australia must remain engaged with Asean: PM Lee

MELBOURNE – Australia has a unique stake in regional peace, security and prosperity, and it is critical that Canberra remains deeply engaged and embedded in the Asean agenda, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Asean-Australia Special Summit on March 6.

As Asean’s first and oldest dialogue partner since 1974, Australia is an integral part of South-east Asia, and “we are bound by shared history, geography and strategic interests”, said PM Lee, speaking during a plenary session.

Australia is also among the first to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Asean, doing so in 2021.

Even with these longstanding ties, Australia has taken steps in recent years to boost its linkages with the region, a move welcomed by Singapore.

Said PM Lee: “The development of South-east Asia’s future economy and the infrastructure, rules, and norms we establish will directly impact Australia’s own growth and development.”

If done well, these efforts will greatly enhance Australia’s own growth and development, he added.

Australian efforts to boost ties include upgraded trade agreements and enhanced travel initiatives. For example, the country will extend visas for business visitors from three to five years, and a current 10-year frequent traveller initiative will be extended to eligible Asean states and in-principle Asean member Timor Leste, as announced by Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on March 5.

In 2023, Canberra launched its South-east Asian economic strategy to increase trade and investment with its Asean neighbours, particularly in key areas like the green and digital economies – which are also priority sectors for the bloc.

PM Lee said there was potential for Australia to work with Asean on clean and sustainable energy sources, as well as to help the regional grouping develop physical infrastructure and frameworks for cross-power electricity trade.

“Australia can potentially link up with the Asean Power Grid, given your technology, your clean energy potential, and your relative proximity,” said PM Lee. The planned power grid is meant to integrate the national power systems of Asean countries and facilitate the region’s decarbonisation efforts.

A useful model is the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement established in 2022, which facilitates trade in environmental goods and services and the promotion of investment in the green economy, he noted.

As for the digital economy, Asean could also tap Australia’s strengths in digital trade, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity capacity-building to help develop the bloc’s own digital economy framework.

Calling Australia a “resident power” in Asia, Mr Lee said: “Australia’s interests are best served by a stable and prosperous Asean and an open and inclusive regional architecture.”

This year’s Asean-Australia Special Summit marks the 50th anniversary of Australia becoming the bloc’s first dialogue partner.

Also addressing leaders at the plenary session, Mr Albanese said that Australia is fully committed to cooperating with Asean within the framework of the bloc and through key bodies like the East Asia Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

“More than any other part of the world, South-east Asia is where Australia’s destiny lies.

“This is why we will continue to support your Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and ensure the stability and peace of our region,” said Mr Albanese, referring to the initiative aimed at strengthening an inclusive regional architecture.