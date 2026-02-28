Arrest of Western Australia man over alleged terror plot ‘deeply shocking’, PM Albanese says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the man "should face the full force of the law".

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the arrest on Feb 27 of a Western Australian man over an alleged terror plot targeting mosques, police and a parliament building was “deeply shocking”.

The 20-year-old from the town of Bindoon about 63km north of state capital Perth was later charged by police with planning a terrorist act.

The police said the man had written a manifesto with plans for a mass casualty event and that he wanted to attack mosques, Western Australia’s police headquarters and Parliament House.

Mr Albanese said on X late on Feb 27: “The arrest of a WA man over an alleged racially-motivated terrorist plot is deeply shocking.

“Allegations the man was planning to target the Muslim community through attacks on mosques – as well as attacks on the WA police and parliament – are particularly distressing. He should face the full force of the law,” Mr Albanese said.

The arrest is the latest in a series of incidents in Australia classified as terrorism, including an attempt on Jan 26 to bomb a rally in Perth that was protesting against the country’s national day.