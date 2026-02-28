Straitstimes.com header logo

Arrest of Western Australia man over alleged terror plot ‘deeply shocking’, PM Albanese says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Sydney Opera House during a National Day of Mourning for the victims of the December 14, 2025, mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the man "should face the full force of the law".

PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the arrest on Feb 27 of a Western Australian man over an alleged terror plot targeting mosques, police and a parliament building was “deeply shocking”.

The 20-year-old from the town of Bindoon about 63km north of state capital Perth was later charged by police with planning a terrorist act.

The police said the man had written a manifesto with plans for a mass casualty event and that he wanted to attack mosques, Western Australia’s police headquarters and Parliament House.

Mr Albanese said on X late on Feb 27: “The arrest of a WA man over an alleged racially-motivated terrorist plot is deeply shocking.

“Allegations the man was planning to target the Muslim community through attacks on mosques – as well as attacks on the WA police and parliament – are particularly distressing. He should face the full force of the law,” Mr Albanese said.

The arrest is the latest in a series of incidents in Australia classified as terrorism, including an attempt on Jan 26 to bomb a rally in Perth that was protesting against the country’s national day.

In December,

two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration

at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 in Australia’s deadliest massacre in nearly 30 years. The authorities believe the pair were inspired by Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim militant group. REUTERS

