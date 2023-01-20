Ardern’s standing hit by policy U-turns, economic challenges

SYDNEY – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stunned the world with a sudden announcement on Thursday that she will resign as leader, just as her ruling Labour Party prepares for an October election despite trailing in opinion polls.

Appearing at an annual caucus meeting of her centre-left Labour Party, Ms Ardern said she no longer had “enough in the tank” to continue as leader and will resign by Feb 7. She announced that the next election will be held on Oct 14, with Labour set to vote for its new leader on Sunday.