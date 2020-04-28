Ardern declares victory against spread of virus

WELLINGTON • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday claimed New Zealand had scored a significant victory against the spread of the coronavirus, as the country began a phased exit from lockdown.

"There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand," Ms Ardern declared. "We have won that battle."

After nearly five weeks at the maximum Level Four restrictions - with only essential services operating - the country moved to Level Three late yesterday.

That will allow some businesses, takeaway food outlets and schools to reopen. Many businesses began preparing over the weekend to restart operations this week while maintaining social distancing rules.

Eateries announced contactless delivery plans. Retailers showcased their latest collections on their website for home delivery orders. Office towers posted social distancing rules on elevators and public areas.

Parliament and courts across the country will also resume operations from today.

However, Ms Ardern stressed that public gatherings remain banned, and she asked people to remain in their "bubble", or with their close relatives.

Keen fishers will be permitted to cast a line from a wharf only, as boating, yachting and other team sports or training remained barred.

Hunting will be allowed on private land with special restrictions.

But Ms Ardern warned that there was no certainty about when all transmission can be eliminated, allowing a return to normal life.

Everyone wants to "bring back the social contact that we all miss", she said, "but to do it confidently we need to move slowly and we need to move cautiously".

"I will not risk the gains we've made in the health of New Zealanders. So if we need to remain at Level Three, we will."

The easing of restrictions came as New Zealand, a nation of five million people, reported only one new case of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,122 with 19 deaths.

Trust in governments in New Zealand and Australia has risen since the start of the pandemic, opinion polls show, with the leaders of both countries hailed for their management in suppressing the virus.

The rate of increase in new cases has been below 1 per cent for two weeks now in both countries - much lower than in many other countries.

In Australia, nearly two million people rushed to download a new smartphone app designed to make coronavirus contact tracing easier, overlooking privacy concerns in the hope of speeding up the end of social distancing lockdowns.

Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday hailed the take-up since the app was released on Sunday evening as "extraordinary".

The nation of 25 million people has uncovered just over 6,700 instances of the coronavirus, with the rate of new cases falling to 10-20 per day despite widespread testing.

The states of Queensland and Western Australia have said that they would ease some restrictions this week, as both have had new cases in the low single digits in recent days.

Western Australia will allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, while Queensland is allowing picnics, retail shopping and drives of up to 50km from home.

Queensland has also opened its national parks.

The most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales, which have the country's coronavirus hot spots, are maintaining strict social and business restrictions.

However, the famed Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales, will reopen today for surfing and swimming.

