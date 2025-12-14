Anti-Semitic attacks in Australia since start of Gaza war

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Beachgoers fleeing Bondi Beach in Sydney after gunmen opened fire on Dec 14.

SYDNEY - Australia has experienced a string of anti-Semitic attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023.

Here are some key incidents:

May 25, 2024: Australia’s largest Jewish school graffitied in Melbourne.

Oct 13: Anti-Semitic graffiti on Jewish bakery in Sydney, with note left for owner reading “Be careful”.

Oct 17: Front ‍door of ​Bondi brewery Curly Lewis Brewing Company in Sydney torched.

Oct 20: Neighbouring Bondi Kosher deli Lewis’ Continental Kitchen ‍set alight.

A task force investigating anti-Semitic attacks charges a former biker gang member in March over allegedly directing two men to torch Curly Lewis Brewing Company and Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in order ​to distract police ​resources. He denies the charges and is released on bail.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later says information from the national intelligence agency showed the Iranian government was behind the arson attack on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen.

Nov 21: Cars torched, buildings vandalised in Sydney’s east, an area with a large Jewish population.

Dec 6: Adass Israel ‍Synagogue torched in Melbourne’s south, treated by police as a suspected terror attack. A Victoria state counter-terrorism task force in August 2025 charges two men over the attack. Days ​later, Mr Albanese announces the incident was also directed by the Iranian government.

Dec ⁠7: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says anti-Semitic attacks in Australia are linked to the government’s position at the United Nations on Palestine.

Dec 9: Federal Police Task Force on Anti-Semitism launched.

Dec 11: Cars torched , buildings vandalised in Sydney’s east.

Jan 7, 2025: Man charged after allegedly threatening worshippers near the Chabad North Shore synagogue in Sydney’s north.

Jan 10: Allawah Synagogue in Sydney’s south graffitied with swastikas.

Jan 11: ​Graffiti and attempted arson of the Newtown Synagogue in Sydney’s west. New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns calls the attack an escalation in anti-Semitic crime. Cars and a house vandalised with ‌anti-Semitic graffiti in Sydney’s west.

Jan 16: Federal anti-Semitism task force makes ​its first arrest, charging a Sydney man over alleged death threats and vandalism.

Jan 17: Cars torched, building formerly owned by a Jewish community leader vandalised in Sydney’s east.

Jan 19: Mr Minns announces laws to strengthen hate speech protections and ban protests outside places of worship.

Jan 21: Childcare centre set alight and graffitied in Sydney’s east. Police charge woman over Dec 11 attack. Mr Albanese announces a national Cabinet meeting in response to the escalation of anti-Semitism.

Jan 29: New South Wales state police say they found a caravan, or trailer, filled with explosives in Sydney’s north-west. The authorities would later say this was a fake plan by an organised crime network to attack a Sydney synagogue, a move meant to ‍divert police resources.

Feb 12: Two nurses in a Sydney hospital are suspended from work for threatening to kill Jewish patients and refusing to treat them ​in a video on TikTok, triggering an investigation by police, the authorities said.

July 4: Twenty worshippers at a Sabbath dinner at the East Melbourne Synagogue flee a fire that police describe as arson . ​A man is arrested and charged with various offences, as the authorities investigate whether the incident was linked ‌to a disturbance on the same night at an Israeli restaurant in the city.