Amber Heard names dog after Australia's deputy PM following spat in 2015

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Actress Amber Heard has named her new dog after Australia's outspoken Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, following a battle with the politician over pet quarantine during a visit to the country in 2015.

"Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!" Ms Heard tweeted on Sunday (Dec 26), with a photo of her holding a large dog.

The spat six years ago was over the quarantine of two other pets during a trip by Ms Heard and then husband Johnny Depp.

Mr Joyce, at the time the agriculture minister, captured global headlines when he threatened euthanisation of Ms Heard's and Mr Depp's dogs - Pistol and Boo - after learning that they had been smuggled into the country on a private jet without being declared.

Mr Joyce said they should not be exempt from quarantine laws just because Mr Depp had been voted "the Sexiest Man Alive twice".

The actor later labelled Joyce "some kind of sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia".

The couple later recorded a video expressing remorse for their actions and noting the importance of Australian biosecurity laws.