Alleged Bondi Beach gunman to be charged within hours, Australia PM says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Naveed Akram (background, in black) is expected to be charged formally on Dec 17.

SYDNEY - A man accused of perpetrating Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in three decades will be charged later on Dec 17 , Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, as the funerals of the Jewish victims of the Dec 14 attack began.

The alleged father-and-son perpetrators opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Dec 14 , in an attack that shook the nation and intensified fears of rising antisemitism and violent extremism.

Sajid Akram, ‍50, was shot ​dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, named in local media as Naveed, emerged from a coma on Dec 17 after ‍also being shot by police.

“He will be charged formally, if he hasn’t been so already, I would expect that will take place over the coming hours,” Mr Albanese said in a podcast interview on the morning of Dec 17 .

Investigators expect to question the son once ​medication wears off and ​legal counsel is present, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said. He remains in a Sydney hospital under heavy police guard.

The men accused of carrying out the Dec 14 attack had travelled to the southern Philippines , a region long plagued by Islamist militancy, weeks before the shooting that Australian police said appeared to be inspired by Islamic State.

Funerals for Jewish victims begin

A funeral for Rabbi Eli Schlanger , an assistant rabbi at ‍Chabad Bondi Synagogue and a father of five, was held on Dec 17 .

He was known for his work for Sydney’s Jewish community through Chabad, a global organization fostering Jewish identity and connection.

Rabbi Schlanger would travel to prisons ​and meet with Jewish people living in Sydney’s public housing communities, Jewish leader Alex Ryvchin said ⁠on Dec 15 .

Mr Albanese did not disclose whether he would attend any of the funerals.

“I would attend anything that I’m invited to; these funerals that are taking place are to farewell people’s loved ones,” Mr Albanese told ABC Radio, suggesting he was not invited to attend.

Mr Albanese said Mr Ahmed al-Ahmed, 43, the man who tackled one of the shooters to disarm his rifle and suffered gunshot wounds, was due to undergo surgery on Dec 17 .

Mr Al-Ahmed’s uncle, Mr Mohammed al-Ahmed in Syria, said his nephew left his hometown in Syria’s northwest province of ​Idlib nearly 20 years ago to seek work in Australia.

“We learned through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed. Ahmed is a hero, we’re proud of him. Syria in general is proud of him,” the uncle ‌told Reuters.

Prime minister comes under pressure

Mr Albanese is facing criticism that his centre-left government did not ​do enough to prevent the spread of antisemitism in Australia during the two-year Israel-Gaza war and failed to avert the mass shooting.

“We will work with the Jewish community, we want to stamp out and eradicate antisemitism from our society,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“We want to also stamp out the evil ideology of what would appear to be from the investigators an ISIS inspired attack. That has no place that sort of hatred.”

Naveed Akram was briefly investigated by Australia’s domestic intelligence agency in 2019 over alleged links to Islamic State, but there was no evidence at the time he posed a threat, Mr Albanese said.

Opposition Jewish lawmaker Julian Leeser has said there was “white-hot anger among the community” over the attack.

Other victims included a Holocaust survivor, a husband and wife who first approached the gunmen before they started firing and a 10-year-old girl named Matilda, according to interviews, officials and media reports.

Mr Albanese paid tribute to Mr Boris and Ms Sofia Gurman ‍who were killed in the shootings.

“Boris attacked one of these terrorists as he got out of the car and that caused Mr and Mrs Gurman ... to lose their lives,” Albanese said.

Matilda’s father told ​a Bondi vigil on the night of Dec 16 he did not want his daughter’s legacy to be forgotten.

“We came here from Ukraine … and I thought that Matilda is the most Australian name that can ever exist. So just remember the name, remember her,” local media reported ​him as saying.

Health authorities said on Dec 16 that 22 patients were receiving care in several Sydney hospitals for their injuries.

In Bondi on Dec 17 , swimmers gathered ‌on Sydney’s most popular beach and held a minute’s silence.

“This week has obviously been very profound, and this morning, I definitely feel a sense of the community getting together, and a sense of everyone sitting together. Everyone’s grieving, everyone’s understanding and processing it in their own way,” Mr Archie Kalaf, a 24-year-old Bondi man, ‌told Reuters. REUTERS