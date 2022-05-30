Albanese: Pacific nations 'very positive' about renewed Aussie engagement

SYDNEY • Australia's newly elected prime minister has said Pacific leaders have been "very positive" about his government's renewed engagement, even as Beijing continues its diplomatic blitz across the increasingly contested region.

The comments from Mr Anthony Albanese - aired yesterday in an interview with Sky News - came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Fiji for closely watched meetings with the island nation's leaders and other Pacific nations' foreign ministers.

Mr Wang, who began his South Pacific tour last Thursday in the Solomon Islands, is expected to discuss a wide-ranging draft agreement and five-year plan which was leaked last week.

Mr Albanese was scathing in his assessment of the former Australian government's Pacific plan, saying it had "dropped the ball" in the region - blaming both foreign aid cuts and "a non-engagement on values". "For our Pacific island neighbours, the issue of climate change is an absolute national security issue," he said.

In addition to increased action on the environment, he touted a boost in aid and a plan to set up a defence training school in the Pacific. During Australia's recent election, Mr Albanese's centre-left Labor Party said the school would involve forces from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Mr Albanese said Australia's renewed diplomatic push in the Pacific, which began with a visit to Fiji by new foreign minister Penny Wong, had been well received.

Australia and China have been locked in a tense duel for influence in the Pacific, after Beijing last month surprised Canberra by securing a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang said China was willing to work with other major powers in the Pacific region to help island nations develop. "China is willing to carry out more tripartite cooperation with other countries, especially countries with traditional influence in the region", to help island countries accelerate their development, Mr Wang said when he met Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Henry Puna yesterday.

"It is a trip of peace, friendship and cooperation," Mr Wang said, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE