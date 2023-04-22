Airlines turn to artificial intelligence to reach ultra-long flight destinations

SYDNEY – Marathon commercial flights that test the limits of long-range jets are getting help from an unlikely source to avoid falling short of their destinations: Machine-learning algorithms.

At times, Air New Zealand has struggled to get all the way to Auckland from New York in a single hop using its Boeing 787s.

Qantas Airways, meanwhile, is adding extra fuel tanks to its Airbus SE A350s before attempting non-stop trips from Sydney to New York and London from late 2025. The 20-hour flights are set to be the world’s longest regular passenger services.

Both airlines are relying on data-hungry software to plot fuel-efficient flight paths and avoid unplanned and embarrassing stops to refuel.

The route-planning programmes can help pilots avoid heavy weather and catch a tailwind, or even tell them to fly slower to burn less kerosene – anything to squeeze extra miles from the tanks.

And rather like an internet search engine that learns on the go, the mapping software is designed to get better the more it is used.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rippling through aviation’s decades-old manual systems, impacting everything from ticket sales to cockpit procedures.

While route planning is hardly new, AI offers carriers new ways to save money and fuel as ultra-long voyages proliferate and the mammoth task of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 looms.

Flightkeys GmbH calculates about 300,000 flight plans each day for customers including Southwest Airlines, American Airlines Group and Air New Zealand.

Following is an edited interview with Mr Raimund Zopp, co-founder and head of innovation at Vienna-based Flightkeys. Mr Zopp, 67, is a former Austrian Airlines AG pilot.

What’s wrong with the current system?

Flight planning is something very few people completely understand. Everybody might think you go to the aircraft, punch in your destination and the computer calculates a route, like in a car.

That’s not the case. It’s so complicated to find an optimum route when the systems in the aircraft are not capable of doing this.

You need a system on the ground collecting a lot of data and then trying to find the minimum-cost solution. There are so many constraints and parameters that need to be considered, and you have to apply machine learning to correctly apply these constraints.

How do you pick the optimum route?

You have lots of degrees of freedom but lots of restrictions from air-traffic management, the military, weather and over-flight charges that are different for different countries. Finding a minimum-cost trajectory is really challenging.

One of the key parameters is the characteristics of the aircraft. The lighter the aircraft, the higher it can climb. A lighter aircraft tends to fly a little bit slower because the optimal speed gets slower with reduced weight.

Then, of course, there’s wind and temperature at altitude. You want to avoid areas of headwind and gain where you can have a tailwind. That’s why you divert from the shortest route to gain advantages from the winds.