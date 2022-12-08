Airfares in Australia soar as airlines come under pressure to add flights

SYDNEY - Australian airlines are charging soaring prices for flights around the country, prompting calls for carriers to add flights and opening the way for new cheaper airlines to enter the market.

A report released by consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), found that average ticket prices on domestic flights in October were 27 per cent higher than before the pandemic. It said the biggest increases were for discounted economy class – the cheapest fares – which have more than doubled since April.