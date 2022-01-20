Aid to arrive in Tonga as airport opens, phone lines partially restored

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - Aircraft carrying much-needed humanitarian supplies from Australia and New Zealand will arrive in tsunami-hit Tonga on Thursday (Jan 20), as the South Pacific island finally made contact with the rest of the world after being cut off for five days.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton said a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft loaded with humanitarian supplies and a sweeper to assist in removing ash from the airport runway had departed Brisbane and another aircraft would leave later on Thursday.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister said its air force has also sent a C-130 Hercules from Auckland which will land in Nuku'alofa at about 4pm New Zealand time (11am Singapore time).

"The aircraft is carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies, including water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene and family kits, and communications equipment," Ms Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

The delivery of supplies will be contactless and the aircraft is expected to be on the ground for up to 90 minutes before returning to New Zealand, she said.

Tonga is Covid-19 free and is concerned that aid personnel may bring the virus.

Japan said on Thursday it would send aid including drinking water and equipment for cleaning volcanic ash through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which has killed at least three people and sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, badly damaging villages, resorts and many buildings in Tonga and knocked out communications of about 105,000 people on Saturday.

Telephone links between Tonga and the wider world began to be reconnected late on Wednesday, though restoring full Internet connectivity is likely to take a month or more according to the owner of the archipelago's sole subsea communications cable.

Speaking to Reuters from Nuku'alofa, local journalist Marian Kupu said Tongans were in the process of cleaning up all the dust from the volcanic eruption but feared they may run out of drinking water.

"Each home has their own tanks of water supply but most of them are filled with dust so its not safe for drinking," Ms Kupu said.

Ms Kupu said a few villages on the Western side of Tonga were very badly hit.

"I won't say we are expecting more deaths but as we are speaking the government is trying to fly to the other islands to check over them," she said.

When asked if there was enough food supplies, she said: "I can say maybe we can survive for the next few weeks but I'm not sure about water."