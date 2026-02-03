A tiny Australian town is up for sale but locals fear it could die out

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A tiny Australian town with a population of five is up for sale, upsetting locals who fear that their beloved town could either die out or be commercialised.

The remote village of Licola, about three hours drive from Melbourne, is owned by the local branch of the Lion’s Club for more than 50 years.

The club has put the 18ha town for sale for between A$6 million (S$5.31 million) and A$10 million.

Located along the Macalister River in Victoria state, Licola consists of a couple of weatherboard buildings, a general store, a caravan park and a petrol station.

The town is a popular pitstop for food and fuel for travellers on their way to the Alpine N ational P ark.

However, the Lions Village Licola board said the town has become too expensive to maintain and, in late 2025, listed it for sale online.

Ms Leanne O’Donnell, who used to run the town’s general store until her lease ended on Jan 31, was shocked when she first heard about the board’s intention to sell the town.

She lives in Licola with her child, together with her friend and her two children.

“They told me that their business had been running at a loss for the last five or six years and I asked them, ‘so how can I help you?’,” Ms O’Donnell told British broadcaster BBC, recounting her conversation with the board .

“They turned around and said, unless you get a couple of million dollars, there’s nothing much you can do.”

Ms O’Donnell added: “I absolutely love this town... if it gets into the hands of a developer and turns into something that it’s not, it (will) just break my heart.”

The sale of the town has been met with criticism from nearby residents and supporters, who are upset Licola’s five residents may lose their homes and the town will lose its character.

Since her lease ended on Jan 31, Ms O’Donnell is now living in a van with her son, reported the Daily Mail.

An online petition to save the store and “let Leanne stay” has garnered nearly 8,500 signatures.

“Businesses like this gem and community leaders like Leanne should be supported, not torn down and undervalued,” said a commentator on the petition.

“I sincerely encourage the board to reflect on what has led them to consider such an absurdly immoral decision and readjust their compass to align better with the spirit of the community that surrounds them and indeed the values of their own club.”

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson said the sale was prompted by a review into the town’s operations.

It was no longer sustainable for the Lions Club to own the town, the spokesman said, citing rising costs and ageing accommodation.