6.9-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami risk fades

SYDNEY (AFP) - A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Friday (July 17), rocking residents across the Pacific nation, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 85km near the eastern coast around 150km from the capital, Port Moresby, it said.

People scrambled from office buildings in the capital after being jolted by the quake, which hit at around 12.50pm local time.

Reports said the quake was felt in towns and cities across a wide swathe of the country and as far as Bougainville island, 90km off the coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially issued a warning of potentially hazardous waves in nearby coastal areas, but later cancelled the alert.