SYDNEY (XINHUA) - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck 25km north of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea, on Monday (July 15), according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor, which occurred at 6.21pm local time, was initially determined to be at 5.990 degrees south latitude and 149.552 degrees east longitude at a depth of 59km.

No tsunami warning has been issued.