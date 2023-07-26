51 whales dead after beaching in Western Australia

The state’s Parks and Wildlife Service said it was working with volunteers to try to save the remaining 46 whales. PHOTO: AFP
The state’s Parks and Wildlife plans to guide them to deeper water during the course of the day. PHOTO: AFP
SYDNEY - Dozens of pilot whales have died just hours after stranding themselves on a beach in Western Australia, authorities said on Wednesday.

The 51 long-finned pilot whales were among a pod of almost 100 spotted on Tuesday off Cheynes Beach near Albany, about 400km south-east of Perth.

The state’s Parks and Wildlife Service said it was working with volunteers to try to save the remaining 46 whales, with plans to guide them to deeper water during the course of the day.

A spokesperson for the organisation said it had been “overwhelmed with hundreds of offers of help” but that it has enough volunteers and the public should stay away from the beach.

The organisation added: “The priority focus of the Incident Management Team is to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers and the welfare of the whales.

“The response zone has a range of hazards, including large, distressed and potentially sick whales, sharks, waves, heavy machinery and vessels.” AFP

