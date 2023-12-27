120kg of cocaine wash up on Australian beaches

SYDNEY - Australian police said on Dec 27 they were scouring beaches after mysterious packages believed to contain more than 120kg of cocaine washed up over the Christmas period.

A first batch of 39 barnacle-encrusted, one-kilogram bricks of suspected cocaine was discovered on Dec 22 near Magenta Beach, north of Sydney, state police said.

Since then, another 85 packages of the same size had been spotted along about 80km of the New South Wales coastline, they added.

The police urged people to report any suspicious packages, Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the New South Wales Police said on Dec 27 that its detectives are working closely with local police and specialist resources such as PolAir, the Australian Border Force and Surf Life Saving NSW, to seize any outstanding packages and determine their origin.

An earlier warning had been issued to residents on Dec 24 after packages washed up across several beaches north of Sydney.

“Detectives and specialist police are currently combing beaches and coastlines for any outstanding packages and working behind the scenes to make sure we find and hold accountable those responsible,” said Det C/Supt Weinstein, who is director of the state’s crime command. AFP