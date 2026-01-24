Straitstimes.com header logo

12-year-old Australian boy who was bitten by shark in Sydney Harbour dies

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A lifeguards places a sign at Manly Beach in Australia on Jan 19 after a man was attacked by a shark in the afternoon. There were four shark attacks in two days along Australia's east coast this week.

A lifeguards places a sign at Manly Beach in Australia on Jan 19 after a man was attacked by a shark in the afternoon..

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SYDNEY - An Australian boy has died in hospital after being

bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour

, his family said on Jan 24, after a series of shark attacks along the country’s east coast.

Nico Antic, 12, was attacked on Jan 18 as he and his friends were jumping off rocks in Vaucluse, around 9km from Sydney’s central business district. He was pulled from the water by friends and taken to hospital with severe injuries to both legs.

“We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away,” the family said in a statement. “Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we’ll remember him.”

Dozens of beaches, including in Sydney, were closed this week after four shark attacks in two days, as heavy rains left waters murky and more likely to attract the animals.

In September, a surfer was killed by a large shark at Sydney’s Long Reef beach.

Australia averages 20 shark attacks a year, fewer than three of them fatal, according to data from conservation groups. Those numbers are dwarfed by drownings on the country’s beaches. REUTERS

More on this topic
Sydney beaches stay closed after three shark attacks in two days
Shark bites surfer in fourth attack in 48 hours for New South Wales in Australia
See more on

Australia

Animals

Swimming

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.