1 Wildlife recovery plan

The Australian government committed A$50 million (S$46 million) to an emergency wildlife recovery programme yesterday, calling the bush fire crisis engulfing the country "an ecological disaster" that threatens several species, including koalas and rock wallabies.

2 Admission of terror funding

Former logistics professional Imran Kassim, 36, who is the first Singaporean to be charged with terror financing, admitted that he had transferred funds overseas to support the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group. He had transferred $450 to Mohamad Alsaied Alhmidan in Turkey for his publication of ISIS propaganda in 2014.

3 New look for power district

Several years from now, the Pasir Panjang Power District could well be home to a drone race course, a hobby factory, a hotel and residences. Ideas for this stretch of the Greater Southern Waterfront are now on display at the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Maxwell Road Centre.

4 PH state lawmaker nabbed

A Pakatan Harapan (PH) state lawmaker and two aides to top Malaysian officials were among 17 individuals arrested for illegal drug use and gambling in the early hours of Sunday. WORLD A11

5 Harder reunification push

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won a resounding victory in last week's presidential election, dealing a blow to her pro-China Kuomintang rival and China's reunification goal. Expect Beijing to push harder with a mix of carrots and sticks in response, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

6 Istanas of old Singapore

Singapore was once home to as many as 30 istanas, or palaces in Malay, and some were located in the heartland, such as in Bedok and Telok Blangah. Heritage researcher Sarafian Salleh has found the locations of 20 of these former istanas and gathered information on their owners, in what is understood to be the first such project of its kind.

7 Asia Climate Fund proposed

A group of financial academics has proposed that the 10 Asean nations, along with China, South Korea and Japan, set up an Asia Climate Fund to mitigate the impact of climate change in the Asia-Pacific. The fund will undertake an environmental surveillance function to help the region meet climate targets.

8 New high for shipping

Singapore's shipping throughput hit an all-time high last year despite weak global economic activity and trade tensions. A total of 37.2 million shipping containers were handled here last year, up 1.6 per cent on 2018. BUSINESS C2

An ongoing research project has found that e-sports players are seeking more mental health support to cope with the pressures of competition. The project is commissioned by the International Olympic Committee and led by Dr Hong Hee Jung, a sports psychology professor from the University of Stirling in Scotland.

10 Novel made into movie

Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng's second novel, The Garden Of Evening Mists, has been adapted into a movie that will be in cinemas from Thursday, and available on HBO and HBO Go later this year.

