10-month-old Australian baby forced to vape as mother watches on

NEW SOUTH WALES - A 10-month-old baby was seen inhaling smoke from an electronic vaporiser in a video posted online as his mother watched on.

The Facebook clip showed the baby being forced, allegedly by his aunt, to inhale the smoke, as his mother watched on in amusement. He was seen coughing and sputtering out the smoke afterwards.

Laughter could be heard in the background.

“Want to try?” a woman said, before she placed the e-vaporiser in his mouth again.

The incident is believed to have happened in Kempsey, a town in Australia.

The video sparked anger among netizens and called for the baby to be taken away from his mother.

One social media user called the act “sickening”.

Another said: “How can you put the vape up to your own son’s mouth and watch him suck on it and laugh while he’s choking and coughing?”

New South Wales police conducted an investigation after receiving complaints.

Following advice by medical professionals and government agencies, no arrests were made and the police said no further action will be taken.

Relatives told Australia site 7News they believed the baby was doing “okay”.

In response to the outrage on social media sites, the baby’s mother, whose identity has not been released, asked netizens to stop making comments about the incident.

“You ain’t perfect either so keep that mouth going, you ain’t scary, you’re nothing but bums,” she said.