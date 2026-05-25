Australian activists return after Gaza flotilla incident, allege Israeli abuse

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SYDNEY, May 25 - Australian activists detained by Israel while on a flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza have returned home, with organisers alleging abuse, sexual assault, and beatings, that left some detainees in hospital.

Israel's prison service has denied the allegations, which Reuters could not independently verify.

Eleven Australians were among the 430 volunteers on 50 boats intercepted in international waters last week by Israeli forces aiming to stop the flotilla delivering aid supplies to the Gaza Strip. The flotilla included people from 40 countries.

One activist reached Melbourne on Sunday evening, while others arrived in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Monday.

Juliet Lamont, an Australian activist and documentary filmmaker, told Reuters on Monday she was dragged, sexually assaulted and beaten when she was detained.

"That was just the beginning of four days of absolute hell. I've looked into the eyes of the most soulless people in the universe, and nothing came back. These people need to be stopped," Lamont said.

Another Australian activist, Sam Woripa Watson, said he sustained a fractured rib along with bruises and cuts across his body. Watson also said he had witnessed activists being tasered and shot with rubber bullets, with stun grenades thrown at them.

Global Sumud Flotilla, the organisers of the aid shipment, said it had documented at least 15 cases of sexual abuse, with the worst occurring on one Israeli landing craft which had been converted into a makeshift prison with barbed wire and shipping containers.

The statement was released after the Israeli prison service's blanket denial of mistreatment, rape and sexual assault allegations.

The allegations of mistreatment have increased international pressure on Israel, following a video posted by far-right Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in which he taunted activists restrained on the ground, sparking widespread condemnation.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the footage as "shocking and unacceptable." Australia imposed a travel ban and financial sanctions on Ben-Gvir last year for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. REUTERS