Australia weighing requests for assistance from countries attacked by Iran

People way the sunset over Dubai, with a general view of the Dubai skyline, including Burj Khalifa, center, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

SYDNEY, March 8 - Australia's government said on Sunday it was considering requests to help protect countries attacked by Iran in the widening Middle East conflict, but reiterated it would not take part in any military operations in Iran.

"We've had many countries, which are non participants, (that) have been attacked by Iran through this. You would anticipate as a consequence that we have been asked for assistance, and we will work through that carefully," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in televised remarks.

Australia, a close U.S. ally, has said it will not deploy troops to the Middle East if the conflict escalates.

Asked if Australia could help protect nations from Iranian drone and missile attacks, Wong said "correct".

"We will work through that in accordance with the position that I have outlined, which is we are not participating in offensive action against Iran and we have made clear we will not participate in any ground troop deployment," Wong added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday that three Australian defence personnel were on board a U.S. submarine that sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean, but stressed that they did not take part in the attack.

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated this week, with U.S. and Israeli jets striking areas across Iran, and many Gulf cities - including in the UAE and Qatar - coming under Iranian bombardment.

Australia is currently working with airlines to help thousands of Australians stranded in the Middle East. REUTERS