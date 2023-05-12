Australia trade minister ‘pleased’ with trade talks in China

BEIJING - Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said on Friday he was “pleased” with his talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on removing trade barriers, but added that his visit was “just another step” in stabilising ties.

Mr Farrell’s visit to the Chinese capital, the first by an Australian trade minister since 2019, followed an easing of diplomatic tensions with the election of a new Labor government in mid-2022.

Australian wine, beef, barley, coal, seafood and timber exports to China were hit by trade curbs in 2020.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was also detained in Beijing on national security charges, after Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, which angered Beijing.

“(This visit) is just another step in the road of stabilising the relationship,” Mr Farrell said at a press conference after the talks.

“I came here to create a pathway to normalise our trade and economic relationship with China.”

As tensions eased, Beijing in January gave permission to four government-backed firms to ship in Australian coal and trade has now fully resumed.

Australia also agreed in April to suspend a case at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over China’s anti-dumping duties on barley, while China said it would hasten a review into the tariffs.

But Canberra is still pushing to have other trade curbs removed and for diplomatic relations to stabilise.

Earlier on Friday, in his opening remarks at the 16th Joint Ministerial Economic Commission, Mr Farrell told China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao: “We can see the benefits for Australian and Chinese businesses and consumers that continue to flow from the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement” of 2015.

“I’m very pleased to confirm that we agreed to step up dialogue under our free trade agreement and other platforms to resolve our outstanding issues,” Mr Farrell said after his meeting with Mr Wang.

“We also discussed the World Trade Organisation disputes. I was very pleased to get reassurances that our agreement reached recently on barley remains on track.”

Mr Farrell said he had invited Mr Wang to visit Australia, an offer that he said Mr Wang had accepted.

“There were very positive discussions, as I said, a whole lot of movement has started already. We’ve seen coal come back to China, we’ve seen copper concentrates come back to China, we’ve seen cotton come back into China.”