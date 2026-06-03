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Australia, Solomon Islands agree to negotiate comprehensive treaty

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale attend a joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale attend a joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

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CANBERRA, June 3 - Australia and the Solomon Islands have agreed to negotiate a comprehensive treaty, the two countries' leaders said on Wednesday, a victory for Australia as it vies with China for influence among Pacific Island nations.

The announcement was made during a visit to Canberra by Matthew Wale, who was elected Solomon Islands prime minister last month and chose Australia as his first overseas trip.

"Today we've committed to elevate our bilateral relationship at the request of the Solomon Islands. This will be agreed in a new comprehensive treaty," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters at a joint press conference.

"The Solomon Islands is Australia's friend, has always been and always will be," said Wale.

The Solomon Islands are around 1,600 km (1,000 miles) northeast of Australia. Its strategic importance has been in focus in recent years after it strengthened ties with China. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.