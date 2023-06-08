Australia moves to find new critical minerals partners but risks China’s ire

SYDNEY - For decades, Australia has been a crucial supplier of the iron ore that has helped to quench China’s insatiable appetite for steel.

This massive flow of iron ore – which invoked more than A$150 billion (S$134.9 billion) a year of sales – enabled China to build apartment blocks, shopping centres and infrastructure projects around the country as its economy expanded.

But, in recent years, China has also invested in other Australian resources for its transformation into a technology superpower. Today, China is a major extractor and processor of critical minerals such as rare earths that are used to produce electric car batteries, superconductors, mobile phones, and other high-end technologies.

But, as tensions in the region have heightened and concerns emerged about supply chain problems during the Covid-19 pandemic, Canberra has started seeking new “like-minded” partners to extract and process critical minerals to break China’s monopoly.

This push has resulted in a new partnership with Washington – announced following a meeting last month between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden – that could enable the US to invest in mining in Australia for its defence needs.

The White House said Mr Biden will ask the US Congress to add Australia as a “domestic source” within its Defence Production Act – a move that would mean the US could directly fund mining in Australia. Only Canada currently has this status.

The push to diversify Australia’s critical minerals exports – including to Japan – comes as Canberra’s frosty ties with Beijing have been improving. But it is not yet clear whether Canberra’s moves will set back the diplomatic relationship or lead China to expand a series of trade sanctions it has imposed against Australia.

An expert on strategic intelligence, Dr John Coyne from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said he believed Australia needs to try to end China’s “almost monopolistic control of rare earths and a number of critical minerals”. But he said the move could cause tensions with Beijing.

“Beijing went to great efforts to secure control of critical minerals and they are not likely to release that without a fight,” he told The Straits Times.

Since the election of Mr Albanese’s Labor party last year, Beijing has ended its freeze on high-level contacts with Canberra.

Still, Dr Coyne did not believe Beijing’s pushback would jeopardise Australia’s current efforts to stabilise ties with China.

“We are still open to foreign investment in mining infrastructure,” he said.

“There wasn’t a great response from Beijing [to Australia’s moves to diversify the sector] but it didn’t degrade the relationship any further.”

Noting that China’s economic sanctions have raised concerns about its reliability as a trade partner, Dr Coyne added: “We would never have reached this point if China hadn’t used trade to economically coerce countries. “