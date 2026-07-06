Australia and Fiji strike new defence alliance

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SYDNEY, July 6 - Australia and Fiji on Monday signed a landmark defence alliance, committing each country to come to the other's aid if either is attacked.

The Ocean of Peace Alliance marks Fiji's first-ever alliance, while the Pacific nation will become only Australia's fourth formal ally, after the U.S., New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

"The Ocean of Peace Alliance introduces mutual defence obligations, and there's no higher obligation than to come to each other's aid at a time of need," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint press conference with his counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in Suva, Fiji's capital.

"An attack on Fiji from an outside force would trigger Australia's full support for Fiji and for its sovereignty."

The defence pact comes as China expands its economic influence and deepens security ties in the Pacific, and days after Australia signed a security agreement with Vanuatu, under which it will remain the country's preferred security and policing partner.

Australia and Fiji also signed the Vuvale Union expanding economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

"Combined, these treaties represent one of the most significant endeavours Australia has ever undertaken in our history with any country," Albanese added. REUTERS