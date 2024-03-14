Attack on Navalny aide was work of Russian special services, says Lithuania counter-intelligence

VILNIUS - An attack by a hammer-wielding assailant on an exiled top aide to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vilnius was the work of Russian special services, Lithuanian counter-intelligence said on March 14.

Mr Leonid Volkov said he suffered a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows to the leg in the March 12 night-time attack, which occurred outside his home in Vilnius.

Earlier on March 14, the Kremlin declined to comment on the attack but said people should respect and listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than be afraid of him, after Lithuania's president said "nobody is afraid (of Putin) here".

"It seems this is the work of Russia's special services," Mr Darius Jauniskis, head of Lithuania's State Security Department, told reporters, without saying what the assessment was based on.

"We need to pay more attention to the security of the Russian opposition (based in Lithuania)," he added.

The agency previously said the attack was probably carried out to prevent the Russian opposition from influencing Russia's March 15-17 presidential election, in which the Russian leader is expected to extend his 24-year rule by a further six years.

"We see that (Russian intelligence) is very seriously targeting this region and is undertaking action… We see (recruiting) activity in all three Baltic countries," Mr Jauniskis said on March 14.

Lithuania, which is a member of Nato and the European Union, has become a base for Russian and Belarusian opposition figures.

Mr Volkov himself has blamed President Putin for the March 12 attack.

Before the assault he had told Reuters that leaders of Navalny's movement in exile feared for their lives.