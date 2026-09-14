Attack hits Panguna camp as Bougainville backs copper mine restart

WELLINGTON, Sept 14 - Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama condemned an attack on a mining camp at Panguna and said his government would press ahead with plans to reopen the long-shuttered copper mine despite opposition from some groups.

The Panguna mine, once among the world's biggest open-pit copper operations, has been closed for nearly three decades following conflict that devastated the autonomous Papua New Guinea region. Plans are now underway to get the mine back up and running.

Personnel were assaulted and equipment was destroyed at the mine camp in Panguna, Toroama's office said in a statement late Sunday. It did not give details on injuries, identify those involved or say how much equipment was damaged.

Toroama said the Bougainville Police Service and community leaders were working to identify suspects and prevent further violence. Those responsible would face the law, he said.

The potential reopening is politically and economically significant for Bougainville, which is seeking to strengthen its economy as it pursues a path toward independence from Papua New Guinea. Supporters say renewed mining could create jobs, improve infrastructure and generate revenue for public services.

But reopening the mine remains contentious because of its history and ongoing questions over landowner consent, environmental safeguards and how mining benefits would be shared.

Toroama said the incident would not weaken the government's resolve to reopen Panguna. REUTERS