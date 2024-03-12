At least one killed, 'several injured' after Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon, sources say

BEIRUT – At least one civilian has been killed and several others injured after Israel launched four strikes on eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek on March 11, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

One of the strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, at least 2km from ancient Roman ruins, the security sources said.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20km west of Baalbek, they added.

The first bombardment of eastern Lebanon since regional hostilities erupted following the start of the war in Gaza occurred in late February.

Israeli strikes had been mostly limited to the southern border region of Lebanon, although they have edged further north in recent weeks, a broadening of Israel's campaign, a Lebanese security source told Reuters. REUTERS