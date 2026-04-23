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At least nine people was killed as gunmen attacked mining site in Pakistan

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Quetta, PAKISTAN, April 23 - At least nine people were killed when gunmen attacked National Resources Ltd's copper and gold project in Balochistan in Pakistan on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Here are some details on the attack:

• Pakistan's National Resources Ltd, which owns the Darigwan site in southwestern Balochistan, said the attack took place on Wednesday evening and security forces had secured the area.

• At least nine employees, including two security guards, were killed, a local official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

• NRL, which explores copper-gold and lead-zinc deposits in Balochistan, was formed as a joint venture between Lucky Cement, Fatima Fertilizer, and Liberty Mills.

• Balochistan is a mineral-rich, restive region in southwestern Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

• Barrick Mining last month said it would extend its review of the Reko Diq copper-gold project in the region in view of the rising security risks. REUTERS

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