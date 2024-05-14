At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm

MUMBAI - At least 14 people have died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in India's financial capital Mumbai, according to local authorities.

The billboard collapsed on some houses and a petrol station next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar following gusty winds and rain late on Monday.

Scores were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday. The thunderstorm brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the city and disrupted operations at its airport, one of the country's busiest.

Mumbai's municipal corporation said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged. REUTERS