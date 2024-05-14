At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm

Members of rescue teams stand next to damaged vehicles after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Members of rescue teams stand at a damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Members of rescue teams stand at a damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Vehicles are trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Members of rescue teams search for survivors amidst the debris after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Updated
May 14, 2024, 12:47 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 11:32 AM

MUMBAI - At least 14 people have died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in India's financial capital Mumbai, according to local authorities.

The billboard collapsed on some houses and a petrol station next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar following gusty winds and rain late on Monday.

Scores were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday. The thunderstorm brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the city and disrupted operations at its airport, one of the country's busiest.

Mumbai's municipal corporation said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged. REUTERS

