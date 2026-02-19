Straitstimes.com header logo

At least 13 killed in Karachi building collapse after blast, police say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 19 - At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed after a gas cylinder blast caused a residential building to collapse in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, police said.

The cylinder exploded on the first floor of the multi-storey compound in Soldier Bazaar, a residential neighbourhood in the eastern part of the densely populated city, police said.

Seven children, including a two-year-old, were among the dead, said police official Summaiya Syed.

The police said they were investigating what triggered the explosion.

Emergency workers, who rescued over a dozen injured from the building, said there could be more people buried in the rubble.

A massive fire at a Karachi mall killed over 70 people last month. REUTERS

See more on

People

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.