Asia’s drone wars: Who’s buying Predators and Reapers?

In this episode, Ravi speaks with Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corp, on trends in modern warfare.

Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Ravi speaks with Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corp, on trends in modern warfare, the rise of data-driven hi-tech weapons, weapons that ‘loiter’ in the air awaiting command from the ground and space as the next frontier of contestation.

They also focus on UASs – in warfare and potentially for civil use – and discuss whether unmanned drones have raised the risk of warfare by not putting pilots directly in harm’s way.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:46 ‘The future is in unmanned systems’

5:45 ‘Hey, there’s an UAV flying right alongside me’

7:00 Asian militaries buying Predators and eyeing EMALS: India, Japan, Taiwan, Asean

14:05 Can US go it alone in defence research?

16:43 Does unmanned raise risk of war?

20:32 ‘There will always be pilots’

Host: Ravi Velloor ( velloor@sph.com.sg )

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

---

