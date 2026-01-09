Straitstimes.com header logo

Asian Insider Podcast

Asia’s drone wars: Who’s buying Predators and Reapers?

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, Ravi speaks with Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corp, on trends in modern warfare.

In this episode, Ravi speaks with Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corp, on trends in modern warfare.

ST GRAPHIC: FA'IZAH SANI/GENERAL ATOMICS

avatar-alt

Ravi Velloor

Follow topic:

Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Ravi speaks with Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corp, on trends in modern warfare, the rise of data-driven hi-tech weapons, weapons that ‘loiter’ in the air awaiting command from the ground and space as the next frontier of contestation. 

They also focus on UASs – in warfare and potentially for civil use – and discuss whether unmanned drones have raised the risk of warfare by not putting pilots directly in harm’s way.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:46 ‘The future is in unmanned systems’

5:45 ‘Hey, there’s an UAV flying right alongside me’

7:00 Asian militaries buying Predators and eyeing EMALS: India, Japan, Taiwan, Asean

14:05 Can US go it alone in defence research?

16:43 Does unmanned raise risk of war?

20:32 ‘There will always be pilots’

Read Ravi’s columns:

https://str.sg/3xRP

Follow Ravi on X:

https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter:

https://str.sg/sfpz

 

Host: Ravi Velloor (

velloor@sph.com.sg

)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel:

https://str.sg/JWa7

 

Apple Podcasts:

https://str.sg/JWa8

 

Spotify:

https://str.sg/JWaX

Feedback to:

podcast@sph.com.sg

SPH Awedio app:

https://www.awedio.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:

https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates:

http://str.sg/stpodcasts

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:

https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store:

https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play:

https://str.sg/icyX

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.