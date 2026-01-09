Asian Insider Podcast
Asia’s drone wars: Who’s buying Predators and Reapers?
Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.
In this wide-ranging conversation, Ravi speaks with Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corp, on trends in modern warfare, the rise of data-driven hi-tech weapons, weapons that ‘loiter’ in the air awaiting command from the ground and space as the next frontier of contestation.
They also focus on UASs – in warfare and potentially for civil use – and discuss whether unmanned drones have raised the risk of warfare by not putting pilots directly in harm’s way.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:46 ‘The future is in unmanned systems’
5:45 ‘Hey, there’s an UAV flying right alongside me’
7:00 Asian militaries buying Predators and eyeing EMALS: India, Japan, Taiwan, Asean
14:05 Can US go it alone in defence research?
16:43 Does unmanned raise risk of war?
20:32 ‘There will always be pilots’
Host: Ravi Velloor ()
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
---
---
