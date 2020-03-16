Asian Insider video: How to tame a virus?

Facing a weeks-long collapse of tourism from China, Thailand's government has moved to stimulate its economy.

In Indonesia, as questions hover over whether the sprawling country's public health system is up to coping with Covid-19 cases, authorities are considering establishing a quarantine centre on an uninhabited island - not the first time that islands have been used for the purpose.

Malaysia is grappling with a new challenge - thousands of people who attended a mosque at the same time as some who have since tested positive for Covid-19. The thousands are now dispersed, and not just in Malaysia.

Straits Times' Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee, Malaysia Correspondent Nadirah Rodzi, and Regional Correspondent Arlina Arshad, discuss the region's battle with the bug with US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh, in the Asian Insider video series this week.