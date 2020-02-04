Asian Insider Podcast: Wildlife and the virus - the Wuhan wake-up call

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on January 20 it believed an animal source was the "primary source" of the outbreak, and authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan identified a seafood market in their city as the centre of the epidemic
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on January 20 it believed an animal source was the "primary source" of the outbreak, and authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan identified a seafood market in their city as the centre of the epidemic, but China has since confirmed that there was evidence the virus is now passing from person to person, without any contact with the now-closed market.PHOTO: AFP
Published
34 min ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 21: Wildlife and the virus - the Wuhan wake-up call

15:06 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: 

https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ

Topics: 

Branded Content