Asian Insider Podcast: What lies ahead for US-China tensions?

Asian Insider Ep 34: What lies ahead for US-China tensions?

16:25 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this episode, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Washington DC-based Bonnie Glaser, a senior adviser for Asia and the director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

His other guest from Washington is Yun Sun, senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program as well as director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.

They discuss relations between China and the United States that are on a worryingly tense stage.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

