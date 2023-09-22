Asian Insider Podcast: US cements ties with India, Vietnam and why that matters

The US was represented in Jakarta by Vice-President Kamala Harris. But the G20 saw President Joe Biden attending and supporting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moment as global statesman in his role as chair of the grouping. In contrast, China’s President Xi Jinping was absent.

New Delhi also saw a reiteration of the increasingly close US-India relationship.

Of equal significance perhaps in terms of competition with China, was President Biden’s trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, where the two countries formally elevated their relationship.

To unpack the significance of these meetings, ST’s US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts two guests in this episode:

1. Ambassador Scot Marciel, the former US diplomat to Myanmar, Indonesia and Asean, who is now a senior advisor at Bower Group Asia

2. Dr Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:40 Why the G20 cemented India’s image as a global diplomatic and strategic player

5:26 Why the so-called “double upgrade” of the US-Vietnam relationship is significant

6:18 Why Asean’s and the world’s approach to Myanmar has been flawed

11:08 Why the US focus should be a lot less on talking to South-east Asia about China, as the region already knows China well

14:35 Do US administrations really understand South-east Asia well enough and how to engage the region? Why Asean meetings are “not often satisfying” in terms of substance

Follow Asian Insider with Nirmal Ghosh every fourth Friday of the month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on X: https://str.sg/JD7r

Read Nirmal Ghosh’s articles: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!